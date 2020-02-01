A portion of a busy Emporia street was shut down Saturday morning while officers from the Emporia Police Department investigated a hit and run.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, 12th Avenue was closed from near the Merchant Street intersection to the 300 block — in front of the First Congregational Church. Police blocked off the street to conduct an investigation into a hit and run.
At about 9:15 a.m. a line down was reported at 310 W. 12th Ave., the location of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The street was still shut down at 10:25 a.m. and was expected to remain that way throughout the morning.
Motorists should use an alternative route if they need to get past the area.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. We will update this story as details emerge.
