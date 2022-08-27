No transports were needed following a two vehicle injury accident in Lyon County Saturday evening.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, emergency responders were called out to the intersection of Road 200 and Road X at 5:25 p.m. for reports of an accident.
Upon arrival, it was determined that three people needed medical care for minor injuries. Miller said the crash occurred when 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, who was heading westbound on Road 200 in a 2015 Ford Explorer, entered the intersection and struck the driver's side of a 2001 Ford F-250 driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center. Ibbetson was heading south on Road X.
Emley was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but his 48-year-old passenger, Chantel Drewes of Austin, Texas, was not. Ibbetson was also not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. All parties were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene of the accident and released by Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS. Citations were not issued on scene and are currently pending investigation.
