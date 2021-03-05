Lyon County Public Health reported just two new positives and eight recoveries, Friday morning, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 25.
This is the first time active cases have dropped below 30 since July 17, 2020 when 22 active cases were reported.
Overall, 4,093 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 3,987 recoveries and 81 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Three people are listed as hospitalized on the county's COVID-19 dashboard.
