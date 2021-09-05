WICHITA -- The Emporia State men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished third of six at the J.K. Gold Classic at Wichita State Saturday.
In the women’s 5000-meter race, Jenna Ramsey was the top Hornet finisher with a time of 18:33.75, which was good for fourth out of 47 overall finishers.
Hannah Showalter finished 16th at 20:32.11 and Irina Honc finished 18th at 20:45.37.
Matthew Maki led Emporia State in the men’s 6,000-meter race, placing 11th out of 80 overall with a time of 18:43.04. Connor Young placed 17th at 19:05.96.
Colorado Christian and Wichita State both finished first and second respectively in the men’s and women’s races.
The Hornets will compete next at the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 18.
