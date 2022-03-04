Robert Lynn Stonebraker of Emporia died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Flint Hills Care Center, Emporia. He was 77.
Bob was born on October 3, 1944 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Warren and Edith Raines Stonebraker.
Surviving family members include: sisters, Sharon VanSickle of Admire, Kansas and Patti Stonebraker of Shawnee, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Stonebraker.
Bob was a grocery clerk for many years at Reeble’s and then a shoe salesman at Revell & McCall in Emporia before going to work at Sutherlands. Bob loved animals, enjoyed collecting antiques and also had a green thumb.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
