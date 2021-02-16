Emporia's new Chief of Police has a goal to increase the department's transparency.
Ed Owens, who had served as the interim Chief of Police since Jan. 2020 following the retirement of former Emporia police chief Scott Cronk, dropped the "interim" from his title as of Feb. 4.
"It was a relief; it was," he said with a laugh. "I can't lie about that. I can't say I didn't think about a lot. Last year, I didn't have much time to think about it for obvious reasons, but it was a good feeling."
Between dealing with the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests seeking police reform spurred by the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn., it's no surprise Owens had other things on his mind.
"[City Manager] Mark McAnarney and I discussed it a lot throughout the month," Owens said. "We were no different than anybody else in this town — the country, world, the state — COVID hit us and we were just doing the best we could to get through the year."
Fourteen months later, Owens is ready to shift his focus to departmental changes and updates. His main focus is bringing more transparency to the department.
"I think it's very important in today's world to be as transparent as we can be," he said. "There's not a whole lot of change I want to do. A lot of it is just tweaking some things that we've kind of neglected for a while, and the big thing I want to do is go through our policy manual. We have way too many from a couple of administrations ago. I'd like to post them on the city website, on our web page. That gives people the ability to look things up and see what we're doing."
It will also make information more accessible, he said, so people don't have to call in and get transferred "65 times to whatever it is they're looking for."
"That's a big deal with me," he said.
Owens would also like to see the department post more to social media so the community can see more of the day-to-day goings on.
A Colorado native, Owens moved to St. Francis, Kan. He joined the Emporia Police Department as a patrolman in 1990 after earning a degree in sociology and criminology from Fort Hays State University.
Owens has served on the bike patrol, a narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, K-9 drug task force and a number of other leadership roles. In 2001 he was named Emporia Police Department Officer of the Year and has been honored as a Supervisor of the Year three times. Owens is also a September 2010 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy Class 242.
And, Owens is proud of the department for whom he's served for the past 30 years.
"I learned lessons and I got educated this summer on a lot of different topics," he said. "We were talking police reform and issues like that. I had some people make inquiries to different things that we do and don't do and they were just curious — and rightfully so. And, I went through that, and I got educated on that."
Owens said he was pleased to find out that the Emporia Police Department had already been doing things many activists were calling for.
"It's amazing that we already do those things," he said. "We have, for years, unknowingly done those things. We do the deescalation training. We don't teach the choke holds and the only way we'll shoot at a moving vehicle is if our lives are in danger — and the list goes on. It makes me kind of proud to go, 'Hey, you know, we've been doing that. We've always done that.' I'm very proud of our police department and have been since I started here."
Owens credits a supportive Emporia City Commission for granting the department funding to train officers over the years.
"That's imperative, especially in today's world," he said. "You have to be trained and it works out for us."
Owens said the efforts to increase transparency aren't going to happen overnight and he asks the community to be patient as the department works on that transition. He encourages those with questions to give them a call, so he and the other EPD officers can find the answers.
He's also asked his command staff and troopers to get more involved with the community through volunteering. It's important to be involved and to get to know your neighbors, he said.
"We live here, too, and I enjoy being out at our big events and speaking with people and I know our men and women here do, too," Owens said. "We're considered part of the city, but yet they do their thing and we do our thing, and we just kind of need to put everybody together. What better way to do that than volunteer your time?"
