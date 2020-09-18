Lyon County’s death count jumped to 27, Friday afternoon, after Public Health received confirmation on cause of death for six backlogged death certificates.
The were an additional nine death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The report comes as five new positives and six new recoveries were recorded, keeping the active number of cases at 75. Overall, 1,012 positives have been recorded since March, including 909 recoveries.
Four people are hospitalized.
Pending deaths are listed along with recoveries as “resolved” while awaiting review.
Clusters remain active in long-term care, colleges and universities and schools. As of Friday, long-term care accounted for 160 total cases with eight active cases. There were 19 deaths and eight pending death certificates.
Colleges and universities accounted for 55 total cases with 23 active cases. Emporia State University reported 45 students had been tested at the ESU Student Health, with seven positives recorded.
The university tested 89 students at random with zero cases reported. In all, 53 total cases have been attributed to ESU.
Two cases were reported at Flint Hills Technical College as of Friday.
In the active schools cluster, five total cases have been reported, with four active cases ongoing.
As of Friday, Emporia Public Schools listed three new staff members in quarantine and one staff member in quarantine due to school exposure.
Classes at Walnut Elementary School that were switched to remote this week will operate as normal starting Monday.
“Parents of Walnut Elementary students who are in classrooms that were moved to remote learning were notified that instruction will resume onsite beginning Monday, September 21,” the district said on its COVID dashboard.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday the state has 52,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 596 deaths since the outbreak started.
(1) comment
0.01139%, was it worth it?
