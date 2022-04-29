It was senior night for Emporia High School swimming and diving Thursday, and the swim-dive squad didn’t disappoint at the Emporia III Invite.
The Spartans scored more than 300 points on the swimming side, translating into a solid third-place showing.
“Three out of 13 teams is a great night for us,” said Emporia head swimming coach Jamie Dawson. “Our girls did great today and we got a lot of our top races to drop some time, and get closer to some state cuts.”
The meet highlight for Emporia was the 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Ryan Peak, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown and Brooklyn Wiltz shaved four seconds off of their 4: 29.83 time, swimming 4:25.10. They’re less than two seconds from meeting the state automatic qualifying time.
“Hopefully, we can wrap that one up on Tuesday in Topeka so that we can try to get two relays (the other is the 200-yard freestyle relay) into state with our divers,” she said.
Speaking of diving, the Spartans’ Jacey Stutler — out for a week due to an injury — punched her ticket to state last night. All three Emporia divers have qualified for the 2022 state meet. Stutler, Cadance Vincent and Divinity Gardner.
“They did awesome, so proud of them,” said Spartans’ diving coach Barbara Clark in a text message. “This was Senior Day for Cadance and she performed like a leader for the diving team. She will be missed next year. That score for Divinity (221.35) was PR. I had a good feeling Jacey would qualify for State. Very good day for all.”
Emporia is in the pool Tuesday against Topeka High School.
