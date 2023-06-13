One person suffered minor injuries early Tuesday morning after a multiple vehicle accident in central Emporia.
Accoring to Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the Emporia Police Department received a report of an injury accident at Ninth Avenue and Oak Street. Upon arrival, officers hen officers arrived, they found four vehicles were involved in the accident.
Mattas said a black 2017 Dodge Journey had been northbound on Oak Street when the driver ran the stop sign at Ninth Avenue. A yellow 2023 Kia Seltos heading westbound struck the Dodge Journey in the passenger side rear quarter panel area. The Dodge then spun around and struck a parked 2014 Nissan Frontier in the 900 block of Oak Street. The Dodge Journey then rolled over and struck a parked 1996 Chrysler LHS in the 900 block of Oak Street.
The driver of the Dodge Journey, who has not been identified but is knonw to the EPD, fled the scene on foot.
The driver of the Kia Seltos was 60-year-old Michael Sullivan, who was uninjured. A passenger in the Dodge Journey was transported to Newman Hospital with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.