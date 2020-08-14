Mr. G’s Express Wash celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Friday morning.
The building is a state-of-the-art automatic car wash, and currently washes 200 - 300 cars and trucks a day. Owner Danny Giefer explained the details that makes it unique to a large crowd of family, friends, staff, and Chamber of Commerce staff. In his speech he thanked the people who made his vision come true.
