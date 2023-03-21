Carol B. Wilson, 84, died March 18, 2023, at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. She was born January 9, 1939, in Strong City, to Richard and Lila Barrett. Carol worked for Chase County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and for EMS and was also a homemaker. Her greatest joy was working for Doug’s Flowers, designing and arranging bouquets. She enjoyed crafting and designing arrangements for her room and door at the nursing home.
On August 8, 1955, she married John R. “J.R.” Wilson in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 42 years of marriage before his death on December 16, 1997.
Carol is survived by sons, Bill Wilson and wife Sherry of Cottonwood Falls, Jesse Wilson and wife Beth of Emporia; grandchildren, Chelsea, Jacob, Paula and Dalton; great grandchildren, Wade Bartels, Chester “Chet” Wilson; and siblings, Raymond Barrett, Martha Knoblock, and Mary Helen Laney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patty Applegate; and son, Richard Wilson.
Per Carol’s wishes, cremation will take place. Private family graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
