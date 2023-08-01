New traffic signals are coming to the Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street intersection this week.
According to the City of Emporia, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin powering down the temporary traffic signals at the intersection at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The area will be temporarily treated as a stop sign-controlled intersection while contractors power up the newly constructed traffic signals.
The process is expected to take about four hours.
Drivers are asked to follow all construction traffic control as posted or find alternative routes if possible.
