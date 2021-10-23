As local physicians who have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 18 plus months, we would like to publicly thank the USD 253 School Board for their continued efforts in keeping our school age children safe by maintaining the current mask policy. We support the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation on universal masking in school.
Reasoning behind this recommendation is due to a significant portion of the student population not being eligible for vaccination. Additionally, masks provide protection of unvaccinated students from COVID-19 and reduce transmission (American Academy of Pediatrics). Masking has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective method for keeping people, including children, safe during the pandemic. It is also a successful mitigation strategy for allowing more children to participate in in-person learning.
Once vaccination is approved and widely available for all school age children, the need for masks will likely lessen, but until that time, we would like to commend the USD 253 School Board for following current medical data and recommendations by voting to keep our children safe and in-person.
Cy Anderson, MD Bryce Heitman, DO Christy Jansen, MD Brock Kretsinger, DO Ryan LaSota, MD Anna LaSota, DO Alana Longwell, DO Andrew Legako, DO Michael Lloyd, DO Matthew Turner, MD Oyeladun Oyenuga, MD Amanda Ruxton, DO
