Beth Markley passed away the morning of May 11, 2021, at the age of 77 years.
Born on August 22, 1943, in Dunlap, Kansas, and raised in Emporia, Beth chased her dreams to see the world as a flight attendant for TWA and then through the imaginations of children as a school librarian. She married her husband, Lonnie, on September 18, 1971, and together they had their daughter, Melinda.
Beth was devoted to her family and friends and made her love known through her actions. She sought every opportunity to let people know how much they meant to her whether that be a note, a call, a meal, or a hug. Her gratitude for those in her life included not only those closest to her, but also the professionals who provided her with care.
Beth was a member of and volunteered for many organizations that were of importance to her including League of Women Voters and Delta Kappa Gamma. Beth was an active member of Village Presbyterian Church and participated in many roles at the church. She was named an Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women in 2009.
Throughout the years, her beautiful smile remained a constant and we are all better for knowing her. Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie, and her parents, Don and Rachel Mohr. Beth is survived by her daughter, Melinda (husband Joe Brulle); brother, Rod (and Susie) Mohr; sister-in-law, Vicki Moss; loving nieces and nephews; Floyd Brown, her significant other; and Betty Charpentier, her lifelong friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 15, at 4:00 pm. Masks are required. Due to restrictions on capacity, the service will be live streamed at https://www.villagepres.org/online.html. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Village Presbyterian Church at 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or Brookdale Hospice at 5401 College Blvd, Ste 112, Overland Park, KS 66211.
