Lyon County Public Health is reporting an "amazing" response from the community as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to include phases 3 and 4. The expansion, which went into effect on Monday, coincided with the one-year anniversary of the county's first positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Like for many people, this last year has been the longest decade for those of us in public health," said Justin Ogleby, Flint Hills Community Health Center marketing manager. "Although we are still in the tunnel, we can definitely see the light at the end of it. From having the first case of a new disease in our county to having most people be eligible to be vaccinated for that disease in only a year has been an extraordinary achievement."
The response from the community has far surpassed the limited supply available to the county from the beginning, Ogleby said, but the county is making "great headway in getting Lyon County immunized."
"There are still people who are leery of taking the vaccine, and we understand their concerns," he said. "They feel the vaccine is too new, hasn’t been studied enough or has too many side effects. The truth is that 95% of doctors who were offered the vaccine have gotten it. The vaccines are safe, effective and will allow us to get back to normal. If someone has concerns about the vaccine, they should talk to their trusted provider to see if it is right for them."
Public Health Administrator and FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said she was looking forward to the COVID-19 pandemic being a distant memory.
"I am looking forward to the day that this pandemic is done, and we can discuss with our partners the after-action plan," she said. "We can talk about our response, what worked, what didn’t, and what we can improve on. Usually when our community has an emergency that we prepare for, like or tornado or flood, the emergency response is only a few days or weeks. This response has been over a year long. We have discovered how good we are at adapting and being resilient."
On Wednesday, the county's active COVID cases dropped slightly to 39 as Lyon County Public Health officials reported just four new positives and 10 recoveries in its latest data update.
Overall, 4,160 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,039 recoveries and 83 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Wednesday.
Six people are currently hospitalized.
More information on scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
