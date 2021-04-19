The Emporia Gazette
One new positive and four recoveries were reported Monday, dropping Lyon County’s active COVID-19 cases to 17 in Lyon County Public Health’s latest data update.
Overall, 4,209 cases have been reported since March 2020 including 4,108 recoveries and 84 deaths. One death was pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Public Health officials continue to ask for insight about why community members are choosing not to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
To participate in a public survey, visit https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyPublicHealth/app/126231547426086.
