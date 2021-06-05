Patricia “Pat” Nielsen Bartlett, 85, Lebo, Kansas, went to her heavenly home Thursday, June 3rd, 2021. She was a beloved resident of Sunset Manor, in Waverly, at the time of her passing. Pat formerly lived in Abilene, TX, Moore, OK and Wichita, KS.
Patricia was born December 23, 1935 in Emporia, Kansas to Harold and Mildred (Jarvis) Nielsen. She was the middle daughter of three: Barbara, Pat and Marjorie. She grew up in the small towns of Americus, Hamilton and Waverly. During her sophomore year of high school, the family moved to their farm 9 miles south of Waverly. Pat attended school in Waverly and graduated with the Waverly Rural High School Class of 1953.
In June of 1954, she married former classmate, Donald Ray Bartlett. Two sons, Donald, Jr. and Michael were born to this union. Unfortunately, the marriage ended and she soon moved to Wichita. In March 1959, she began working for Boeing in the typing pool. Through perseverance and hard work, she took classes at Wichita State and some training through Boeing. Over the years she advanced to the position of Property Management. She moved with Boeing to Abilene, Texas and then to Moore, Oklahoma. In June 2005, after 46 years of service to Boeing, she retired and returned to Wichita. She said the only reason she retired then, was that she decided to go on a trip to Denmark with her sister, Margie, and cousins, Dorothy and Mary. Pat loved traveling with friends and attending church at Calvary United Methodist Church in Wichita.
Pat is survived by her sister, Marjorie Reno of Leavenworth, KS; sons, Donald (Tammi) Bartlett of Haysville, KS and Michael (Debbie) Bartlett of Lebo, KS; 10 grandchildren: Monique (Marco) Jones, London Williams and Amarion Williams of Haysville, KS; Tiffany (Shawn) Moss and Miranda (Dylan) Baker of Commerce City, CO and Ashley Mitchell (Mike Reed) of Littleton, CO; 10 great grandchildren: Ava, JJ, William, Wyatt, Grace, Jackson, Luke, Reese, Harper and Anna. She is also survived by many extended family members, all of whom she dearly loved.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Nielsen; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Duane Oldham; and brother-in-law, Jim Reno.
A memorial will be held Saturday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. at the Patio Garden, Maplewood- Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, KS. Further information is available through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. (www.robertsblue.com)
The family has requested no flowers, but memorial donations will be designated for Sunset Manor in Waverly. The family is eternally grateful to the staff of Sunset Manor and Hand In Hand Hospice for their gentle loving care of Patricia. Memorials can be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
