The Emporia City Commission discussed the establishment of a storm water utility fee that would potentially bring in more than $200,000 in its first year Wednesday afternoon.
The fee, which is still in the early discussions phase, would be assessed against all water users regardless of whether or not they are exempt from property taxes. That means entities such as Emporia State University and local churches would be responsible for the fee, on top of other property owners.
City engineer Jim Ubert said the idea behind the fee would be to help fund stormwater improvement projects, such as the Becker addition stormwater project. That $3.4 million project to create a concrete-lined open channel in the northwest area of the city, was approved last November.
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he was confused about the need for a fee like that, since stormwater projects have traditionally been funded through the multiyear fund or sewer funds.
Currently there's also about $100,000 allocated for projects each year.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman asked how a $231,000 per year income would help, when price tags for those projects ventures into the millions of dollars. Commissioner Erren Harter agreed, and wondered what projects the city was avoiding by not having a dedicated funding source.
City manager Trey Cocking said more information could be provided in the coming weeks.
Commissioners also returned to a discussion on the proposed budget. In July, the commission set the cap on the mill levy to 45 mills, with the lowest proposed budget coming in at 42.80 mills.
Finance director Janet Harrouff told commissioners then that the city has been maintaining the mill levy at 42 mills for several years. That meant, however, that the city might be falling short in some areas for funding certain projects.
The 42.80 mill budget would allow for 4% across the board wage increase, but not much else. And looking ahead over the next few years, the city would be potentially falling behind when it comes to expected expenses.
"If you guys go with the 45 mills, our ending cash balance would be about $3 million," Cocking said. He compared that to less than $1 million if the city stayed flat and $2 million if they went to 44 mills.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder said it might make sense to get ahead of things like the implementation of the city's upcoming wage study. Cocking added that he would be "shocked" if the salary study came back without recommendations for increases. In fact, he said those increase suggestions could be as much as 20%.
"I would tell you, I think we're 5 - 15% underwater on salaries," Cocking told The Gazette after the meeting. "That depends on the position. How do we tackle bringing those employees up to market value?"
Commissioner Danny Giefer said he wasn't for any increases.
"Based on what I see here, we still have time to react next year," Giefer said. "I'm willing to go another year to get better information."
Cocking said he felt like the commission, at this point, is wanting to hear from the public.
A public hearing on the budget is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 7 in the city commission chambers. Those wishing to give them input should plan to attend.
Commissioners also:
- Discussed changes to the South Arundel Sanitary Sewer project.
- Approved three new members to the Emporia Public Library board of trustees, including Heather Caswell, Sarah Wyrick and Jesse Lobbs.
- Approved a development agreement with Red Brick LLC.
- Approved Ordinance 22-36 to amend, supplement and reinstate main trafficways for Red Brick LLC.
- Approved Ordinance No. 22-37 to authorize bonds for Red Brick Development.
- Approved Charter Ordinance No. 41 relating to bond authority.
- Approved a 24-inch waterline design contract amendment to repair waterlines along Prairie Street from 18th - 12th avenues.
- Approved the final plat for Mahtroplis addition.
- Approved a permanent easement for 700 Block LLC.
- Approved a $2.4 million bid to Killough Construction for Road 180 paving projects.
- Approved Ordinance No. 22-39 to adopt the 49th edition of the Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities.
