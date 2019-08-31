No paper Monday
The Emporia Gazette will not publish an E-edition of the newspaper in observation of Labor Day. We will resume publication Tuesday.
Homemade breakfast
Join Hope Free Methodist Church for breakfast 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 428 Union St. The menu includes breakfast casseroles, coffee cakes and more. Enjoy fellowship and a hot meal. All are welcome to attend.
Penny supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Some menu items include ham loaf $2.25, chicken pie $2, baked steak $2.50, a variety of salads and vegetables $.50 each, homemade rolls and cornbread $.50, cake $.75, homemade pie $2.50 per slice, homemade ice cream $.75, and coffee or tea $.75.
Clothing donations needed
Embrace Church is accepting donations of fall and winter clothing for upcoming clothing drives at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church is seeking donations of new and gently-used clothes and shoes for men, women and kids of all ages. All clothing is given to people in need.
For more information or to set up a time to donate, call 620-412-8863.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sept. 15 and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280.
An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff festival
The Emporia State University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites the community to the 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off Festival. The festival will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Kellogg Cir. in front of Plumb Hall.
Come out for food, entertainment and giveaways to this family-friendly event. All proceeds benefit the Latino Legacy Scholarship for ESU students.
To donate, contact Teresa Taylor Williams: 341-5481.
East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club meets
The ECKTs will meet in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy. 75 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Members are ask to bring a snack to share before the meeting.
All meetings are open to the public.
Owning a Ford Model T car is not a requirement for membership. If you are interested in the old vintage Ford cars, please feel welcome and bring a friend. This is a family organization, and a chapter of the National Model T Ford Club of America. For additional information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
Harvest Festival at the Orchard
The Orchard will hold its First Fall Harvest Festival 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1120 N. Hwy. 99. There will be free mini golf, yard games, photo opportunities and other family fun activities! Jack’s Snack Shack food truck will also be set up for some food options during the day.
Hetlinger Field Day
Hetlinger Developmental Services and Team Schnak Cycling welcome the community to the second annual Hetlinger Field Day from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at 707 S. Commercial St.
The day will feature games and activities for Hetlinger’s clients to enjoy. Come out, show some support and learn more about what Hetlinger provides to the community.
Square dancing class
Bluestem Swingers Square Dance Club will sponsor an open house “Free Introduction to Square Dance” from 6 - 8 p.m. Sept. 8 and again on Sept. 15. The open house will be held at the American Legion Hall, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Local square dance caller, Larry Stock, will be the caller. Anyone interested in giving this activity a try is welcome to participate. Children and youth are welcome if participating with a parent.
Welcome Home celebration
Frank and June Morgan will be hosting a welcome home and happy birthday gathering for Frank’s son, John Morgan, from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday at the Cottonwood Falls County Club.
Frank and John were reunited last year after a 41-year separation. John and his family will be in Cottonwood Falls Sept. 1 - 7. Please come and meet our family and share some birthday cake.
