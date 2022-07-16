Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“The Ecology of Care: Medicine, Agriculture, Money, and the Quiet Power of Human and Microbial Communities” by Didi Pershouse, Mycelium Books 2016, ISBN 9780692613030, Paperback, 301 pages, $19.95.
Didi Pershouse, author and founder of the Center for Sustainable Medicine, has developed a practice and theoretical framework for systems-based ecological medicine. That is, the process of restoring health to people as well as the social and ecological systems around them. Pershouse connects the dots between soil health and public health, and the role of beneficial microorganisms in maintaining a healthy climate both inside and outside the body.
“The Ecology of Care: Medicine, Agriculture, Money, and the Quiet Power of Human and Microbial Communities” is a fast-moving, sharp-witted journey through the author’s own life. It ranges from Pershouse growing up with the neurosurgeon who accidentally discovered the seat of memory in the brain to her work in a smoky New York magazine office and her career as an innovative acupuncturist in Vermont. Pershouse reveals her passion for close-knit communities, grazing cows, and soil restoration as solutions to much of what ails us.
Come along for the ride as Pershouse shines light on her unique perspective of how the germ theory of disease, joined with our profit-based economy, has serendipitously resulted in the sterilization of medicine, of agriculture, and our social fabric.
“When we stand in the center and look at the whole, we can understand issues that once perplexed us. Healing the old rifts between science and religion, between humans and nature, between old wisdom and new discoveries, is a matter of becoming more and more aware of our common source. True health care, as we move forward, will trust the intelligence of the whole.”
The clear documentation of a century and a half of how we have brought about this sterilization through the ways we practice both medicine and agriculture illuminates the near destruction of our climate and the widening gap that prevents meaningful social connection. By documenting a scientific understanding of the intelligence of the whole, Pershouse shows us how to reclaim the rich and fertile lives we all can live.
Hers is a hopeful view. From Cuba to Saskatchewan, the author relates true stories of how the microbiome teaches us how to care for people and the Earth at the same time.
Excellently clear and concise, with a very personal narrative woven through, Pershouse combines hope with an educated and informed discussion of the grave challenges facing all life on Earth. Pershouse presented at Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore several years ago, and has been a featured speaker at Gail Fuller’s Fuller Field School in our area. The book is like catching up with a really smart old friend. Everyone should read this book and become acquainted with both their inner and outer microbiomes and some solid ideas and actions we can all implement.
