Lyon County Public Health was notified of the first known death in the county from the delta variant of COVID-19, the agency announced Thursday morning.
The deceased was a 60-year-old unvaccinated man, according to public health officials. The death is one of 13 confirmed cases of the highly contagious variant in the county.
“We would like to share our deepest condolences with the family who has lost their loved one,” said Dr. Ladun Oyenuga, Lyon County Health Officer, in a written release.
According to public health officials only 41.8% of Lyon County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. State and local public health experts say communities with low vaccination rates are at especially high risk to the delta variant due to how easily and quickly it spreads.
“The delta variant is an extremely contagious virus, and it can be a deadly infection in unvaccinated people,” Oyenuga said. “Nationwide, the people who need to come to the hospital, and those who are admitted into the ICU are almost exclusively unvaccinated people.”
The most effective way to protect against getting COVID-19 and its variants, and to prevent spreading the virus to others, is to get vaccinated. People age 12 and older can get vaccinated free of charge, regardless of whether they have health insurance.
On Wednesday, public health reported 13 new cases of the virus and eight new recoveries. There are currently 36 active cases in the county.
Flint Hills Community Health Center Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said it was hard to answer how many of the new cases reported Wednesday were vaccinated or unvaccinated "based on the way our data comes in."
"We would have to go through each case file, and even then, some won’t have the vaccination status listed yet," he said. "However, I can tell you that we have had a total of 11 breakthrough cases."
Three of the 36 active cases in the county are breakthrough cases, Ogleby said, meaning those patients have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Every breakthrough case that we have seen has been mild," he said. "This is inline with national stats that shows that vaccination is over 99% effective at preventing hospitalizations, even against the delta variant."
Overall, 4,365 cases have been reported since March 2020 including 4,243 recoveries and 86 deaths. One additional death is pending confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
(4) comments
I also had the Moderna shots. No problems either, and the peace of mind also. But I also respect the fact that everybody has the right to choose to have it or not.
With that right comes the responsibility to not behave in a way that puts others at risk. The data that the vast majority of delta-variant infections occur in unvaccinated persons means two things. First, those who have not been vaccinated have not responsibly changed their behaviors (masking and distancing) so as to avoid becoming infected. Second, those who have not been vaccinated are engaging in behaviors that spread the variant after they become infected. These people may be exercising their right to choose, but they are not exercising it responsibly.
Well said....Amen.
To the vaccine shy: FYI My Moderna has been protecting me for four months now and the only side effects seem to be peace of mind and a sense of gratitude. Results may vary.
