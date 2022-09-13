Doris H. Smith, formerly of Americus, KS, died September 12, 2022 at the Silver Bluffs Village in Canton, NC. She was born on December 25, 1923 in Newton, KS. Her parents were Freddy Orland Phillips and Rena Sarah Moore Phillips. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL in 1941 and earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS. She married Warren Ralph Smith May 26, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ralph Smith and brother, Denzel Phillips.
Survivors include her son, Steven (Robin); step-granddaughter, Sarah Clevenger (Tim); step-great grandchildren, Preston, Ethan, Braydon and Jaxon Clevenger; her daughter, Arlan Gerhardt (Ken); grandchildren, Stefan Gerhardt and Michael Gerhardt; great grandchildren, Diedrich Gerhardt and Laura Gerhardt.
She engaged in a variety of professional occupations. She began teaching at Cole Creek one-room school in Lyon County, Kansas, taught special needs students at the Butcher Children’s School at Kansas State Teachers College, worked during WWII for the Communications department of the Santa Fe railroad, and, after high school, clerked for Harris Trust and Savings Bank in Chicago, IL.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed reading and discussing literature with friends and family. She delighted in music, gardening, roses and watching birds. She rescued innumerable stray cats. She volunteered with Hospice and local English as a Second Language efforts.
Cremation is planned. Funeral arrangements are being determined. Donations can be made to the Humane Society.
