The Emporia Recreation Center announced the return of the 2020 Super Series with eight new races that will benefit a community partner, Monday.
The announcement comes as ERC staff confirmed the cancellation of its youth volleyball and indoor soccer programs for the fall, due to facility restrictions and social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Refunds have already been processed for those who had preregistered.
Assistant Director of Operations Amanda Gutierrez said it was important to rec center staff to be able to offer some more safe programming opportunities. Partnering with community organizations on the Super Series was a great way to encourage people to get outside and get active, she said, through a series of virtual 5K events.
“Right now it’s important to get people outside and active,” she said. Gutierrez reached out to local schools and asked if they would be willing to participate in virtual programming. Schools began to jump on board.
So far, there are events scheduled for Logan Avenue, Riverside, Walnut, Village, William Allen White and Timmerman Elementary schools. There are also two events associated with other community organizations including CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and the West Campus Blessing Box on 1702 W. 15th Ave. During each location’s race week, people will have the entire week to walk, jog or run the route that Gutierrez will post online.
“All people are going to have to do is donate,” Gutierrez said, adding that most of the schools have asked for hygiene products, laundry detergent, socks and underwear for children ages 5 - 12. “We’re just trying to keep people active and keep some of that community aspect of doing something good for the community.”
Gutierrez said racers will be asked to take a screenshot of their fitness apps that includes the race distance and post it to Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #ERCSuperSeries for it to be included in the Super Series total. And, if you aren’t registered for the Super Series, you can still participate and get active and donate to a good cause.
Check out www.emporiarec.org under the Super Series tab for a full schedule of events and community partner races as they come available.
The first race benefits Logan Avenue Elementary School and is set for Aug. 24.
Fall swim lessons
The rec center has also opened registration for fall swim lessons at the indoor pool. Aquatics Supervisor Jenn Wegener said adjustments have been made to incorporate social distancing, which have increased parent participation in some lessons.
“With COVID, we are doing smaller class sizes but in addition to that we can’t allow our instructors to assist the children in the water as they normally would,” Wegener said. “So instead of the instructors supporting the child in the water, the instructors will give the parents instruction and the parents will support the child in the water.”
Wegener said this has increased the need for parent participation in some of the swim lessons where children cannot support themselves in the water. But, overall it’s been a good experience and parents have enjoyed spending that time in the water with their children. Additionally, the locker rooms are not open to the public right now, so children have to wait “on deck” before they can get in the water. Wegener said staff have implemented a protocol that includes disinfecting and cleaning between classes, including any chairs in the waiting area that have been used.
Swim lessons begin in October and Wegener said there are still spaces available in every skill level. Visit www.emporiarec.org for available class times or call 340-6300 for questions.
