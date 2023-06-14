No injuries were reported after a Tuesday night rollover on Interstate 35.
According to Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas, the accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 130 of I-35.
A 2015 red Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a 2018 Salem camper trailer, driven by 47-year-old Shane L. Twogood, was heading southbound when a deer crossed the road.
Twogood hit his brakes and swerved to avoid the deer, causing the camper trailer to roll to hits side and lifting the rear wheels of the Jeep off of the road. Both lanes of southbound traffic on I-35 were blocked for about 30 minutes.
Three people were in the Jeep, including the driver, and no injuries were reported.
