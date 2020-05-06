The Emporia City Commission approved an agreement with Simmons Pet Food to exempt property taxes on the 2018-19 real property improvements related to the manufacturer's expansion during an action session Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom and livestreamed to Facebook.
The commission has previously approved an incentive compliance agreement with the company in 2018 to grant a 10-year property tax exemption related to the expansion, provided that it meets certain conditions.
"I'm glad to report that they have met those parameters and easily exceeded them," City Manager Mark McAnarney said. "They have constructed $3.1 million building and they were required to create 95 jobs — and they are well over [that]."
Commissioner Jon Geitz, speaking on behalf of the Regional Development Association, said that the RDA strongly recommended the city approve the exemptions based on Simmons' recent contributions to the community. He said the company has provided meals not only for its employees by supporting local restaurants, but has also been supporting local health care workers, first responders and more through charitable giving.
"This is a great example of the benefits of economic development efforts," Vice-Mayor Rob Gilligan agreed. "Simmons began in Emporia in 1994 as Menu Pet Foods. They've gone through five different expansions and additions in our community, investing over $100 million in our community."
Gilligan said Simmons' commitment to giving back despite industry setbacks over the years shows the strong partnership between the company and the City of Emporia.
Commissioners unanimously approved the exemptions.
The commission also awarded a $957,191.95 bid — including the base bid and alternates — for the 2020 street resurfacing project to Killough Construction by a vote of 4 - 1.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman voiced concerns over awarding the bid to the Ottawa-based construction company rather than spending more and supporting the locally-owned APAC Shears bid.
"This one's difficult for me because APAC Shears is a local company," she said, noting that she had asked questions about APAC from local economic development organizations such as the RDA, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Emporia Main Street. "RDA says they have about a $2.4 million payroll for 55 employees in our community."
Brinkman said Casey Woods with Emporia Main Street estimated that at least $930,000 would come back into the community each year.
"I get it, a low bid always is the winner in tough economic times, but I think the short-term savings on the low bid doesn't look to the health of preserving jobs and keeping cash flow in my community," she said.
McAnarney and City Engineer Jim Ubert said that, generally, projects funded in part with federal monies — such as this one — required going with a low bid.
Commissioner Becky Smith said she understood Brinkman's concern, but felt it was important to follow the guidelines for the federal money exchange.
Commissioners then accepted two grants from the CARES Act — $30,000 related to improvements at the Emporia Municipal Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration CARES Act Relief Fund and $53,000 from the United States Department of Health and Human Services CARES Act Relief Fund.
McAnarney said he expects to give commissioners a larger update on the city's financial standing during the pandemic during next week's study session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.