One man was airlifted after a single vehicle accident south of Emporia Thursday evening.
At 5:08 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies and EMS responded to the 1100 block of S. Highway 99 — about six miles south of town — for reports of an injury accident.
Steve Damron of Idaho was traveling southbound on Highway 99 in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata when his vehicle crossed the center lane for unknown reasons. Damron left the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.
Damron was wearing a seatbeat at the time of the accident and was transported to Newman Regional Health with serious injuries.
Emergency crews requested an airlift transfer while Damron was being treated at the scene. It is currently unknown which hospital he was transferred to at this time.
