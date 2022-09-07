A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit.
The driver's name was not disclosed. Authorities have released no further details.
The wreck occurred west of the I-35 construction area, which has been the site of a couple of crashes with injuries this summer.
