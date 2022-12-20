The Emporia Gazette
A number of area agencies are offering shelter during the projected severe cold temperatures this week.
The Emporia Police Department lobby, located at 518 Mechanic St., is open to those in need of shelter. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobby, located at 425 Mechanic St., is also open to those in need of shelter. Pets are also welcome here, if they are controlled by the owner.
First United Methodist Church, located at 823 Merchant St., will welcome those in need from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Friday. Pets are not allowed.
First Congregational Church, 326 W 12th Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. - noon Thursday, and 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner.
Twelfth Street Baptist Church, 2023 W 12th Ave., will have its South Main Building available Thursday and Friday from 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. Pets are not allowed.
The city of Emporia would like to encourage the community to add to the list if they are offering a warming center as well.
Sign up for City of Emporia CodeRED alerts by texting EmporiaKS to 99411.
For more information, please contact City of Emporia cjohnson@emporiaks.gov.
