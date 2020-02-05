Doris Thelma Smith, of Emporia and Lebo, entered into rest while surrounded by loved ones late Tuesday, February 3, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City. She was 89.
Doris was born Sunday, November 2, 1930 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Roy Jason and Ellen Mabel (Brott) Harden. She married Marvin Morgan and they had five children. They later divorced and she married Wayne P. Smith. She loved to garden and had flower beds and trees everywhere she lived. Doris owned the garden gallery in Emporia where she taught how to paint greenware and sold her African Violets.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mabel Harden; her first husband, Marvin Morgan and her second husband, Wayne Smith; daughter, Terri Morgan; brother, Don Harden; sisters, Joyce Scofield, Twila Grippen, and Audrey Hellyer; grandchild, Kyle Morgan, and niece, Wendy Hellmuth. She is survived by her sons, Steven Morgan of Lebo, KS, Rick (Anita) Morgan of Lebo, KS, and Robert (Debra) Morgan of Maple Hill, KS ; daughter, Christine (Gale) Combes of Lebo, KS; grandchildren, Chad Morgan, Bert Wickey, Jason Morgan, Dana Myer, Travis Morgan, Holly Bowles, Andrew Combes, Mathew Combes, Jennifer Combes, and Julia Combes; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Harden of Scottbluff, NE and Delbert Harden of Gering, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be officiated by Reverend David Hintz at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Flint Hills Bible Church, 1836 E. Hwy 50 in Emporia. Inurnment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Charter Funerals. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
