TOPEKA — The Emporia State men had two provisional qualifiers and five top four finishers on Sunday at the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility. The Hornet men placed eighth and the women 11th in the team standings.
Tanner Raubenstine had an outstanding day for the Hornet men, finishing in the top three in two events on Sunday. He placed second with a provisional qualifying time of 6.84 in the 60m dash. That time matched his personal best set during Saturday’s prelims and ranks 18th in the nation. He ran 8.32 to place third in the 60m hurdles. With his seventh place finish in the long jump on Saturday he scored 16 points for the Hornets on the weekend.
The other provisional qualifier for Emporia State was the 4x400m relay team of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Carter Cox. They rank 3:15.94 to place fourth.
Individually Goodpaster was third in a time of 48.62 while Rhone placed seventh with a time of 48.79 in the 400m
Raubenstine was joined in the finals of the 60m hurdles by Xavier Hall who placed fifth while Juwan Johnson was seventh in the 60m.
For the women Madison Runnion and Clara Eilert tied for seventh in the high jump and Kadaisha Mpwo placed eighth in the 60m.
