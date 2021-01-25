Elmdale - Sharon Ann Whitney, 72, died January 22, 2021, at University of Kansas St. Francis Campus, Topeka. She was born February 2, 1948, in Emporia, to Raymond and Maxine (Bischoff) Walker. Sharon graduated from Emporia High School in 1966. She was a homemaker and before retiring was a Para Educator. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was involved with 4-H, Chase County Fair and Grace Lutheran Church.
On August 30, 1969, she married Edward Whitney in Clarksville, TN. They shared 51 years of marriage.
Sharon is survived by: husband, Ed of the home; children, Lori Ann Whitney of Emporia, Amy Budke and husband David of Elmdale, James Whitney and wife Megan of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Kassidy Budke, Kailyn Budke, Easton Budke, Audrey Whitney, Abbott Whitney; and siblings, Ellen Ferman of Mulvane, and Johnny Walker and wife Vicki of Albuquerque, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Shirley Helmer; and brother in-law, Larry Ferman.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Diamond Creek Cemetery, rural Elmdale. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, family will not be present. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, in care of Brown-
Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220,
Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845
