A late-November fire which injured one person at an Emporia fiberglass plant was caused by a “mechanical malfunction.”
Emporia Fire Marshal Reason Bradford confirmed to The Gazette Wednesday that the trouble at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver St., was traced to an air compressor. Firefighters initially said the fire started in a compression room.
One person was injured in a late-night fire Monday, Nov. 28. That person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment. The person’s name and condition have never been released.
Thermal Ceramics has been the scene of three fires since early July, along with an additional ambulance call last week. Fires in July and October were small and injured no one.
Attempts to contact Thermal Ceramics managers, both in Emporia and its home office in England, have brought no response.
Thermal Ceramics is a subsidiary of Morgan Advanced Materials. The British corporation has 19 U.S. locations, mostly around the Great Lakes and in the Northeast. Emporia is the only location between the Chicago area and California.
On another issue, Bradford said Wednesday that the Emporia Fire Department does not have “further information that we’re releasing” on the fire at Hornets Pointe Apartments.
Monday marked one year since one multi-story building caught fire at the complex at 1325 Merchant Street, injuring two firefighters and causing more than $3 million in damage.
The Emporia Fire Department considers that fire an arson. Complex manager Connie Lewis told The Gazette in late July that the cause was traced to something igniting on the third floor.
A $1,000 reward remains open for information about the Hornets Pointe fire. Tips can be left anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, visiting P3Tips.com or using the P3 smartphone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.