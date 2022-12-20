Ruby Louise (Patton) Butcher

There will be a celebration of life for Ruby Butcher on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. The ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church in Emporia on 807 Constitution Street. Pastor Rob Clausen is conducting the ceremony. We will have a catered meal after the service for all in attendance. The service will also be live-streamed at Emporiafbc.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Ruby’s name be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo.
Please share this message with Ruby’s friends who are not on Facebook. The family would love for those who knew and loved Ruby to join us in celebrating her life.
