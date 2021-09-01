The Emporia City Commission gave a final green light for the development of the Brown Stone Addition subdivision during its action session Wednesday afternoon.
The commission approved the application for a final plat and accepted the dedication of the land at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 50 and Graphic Arts Road for public use. The final plat approval allows for utilities and the future development of a new travel plaza at that location.
The 33.70-acre tract of land was purchased in Feb. 2020 by Brown Stone 3 Development and D&J Land Development out of Topeka. The development is expected to bring around 100 new jobs to the city and will feature a travel plaza with a service shop and parking available for 70-80 trucks.
“The plans and the final plat have all been reviewed by the appropriate city staff and boards, including the planning commission on Aug. 17, which was approved,” said Jeff Lynch, community development director.
The commission also extended its agreement with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills for the operation of the Emporia Animal Shelter Wednesday afternoon.
HSFH has operated the animal shelter for the past six years and the new agreement prolongs its agreement with the city a further eight months.
The new contract is similar to the old one and identifies HSFH as being responsible for the management and operation of the shelter, including shelter and veterinary care for animals, staffing, producing a financial report to the city each year, accepting all animals from the Emporia Police Department and Animal control, honoring all court orders and providing at least 30 hours of walk-in service to the public each week.
The required 30 hours of being open to the public is new to the agreement and a stipulation involving licensing animals was removed.
The city will pay HSFH $80,000 to assist with the day-to-day operations of the animal shelter.
The commission also updated its lease agreement with the animal shelter for a further eight months. This makes HSFH responsible for the operation and maintenance of the shelter’s location and allows for it to make alterations to the building with written permission from the city commission.
In other business, the commission rejected a bid from APAC-KS for the Funston Street and Fifth Avenue paving project based upon the recommendation of City Engineer Jim Ubert. The bid came in at $595,677.73, which was 33% above the engineer’s estimate of $449,045.
Ubert suggested trying to bid again at the beginning of 2022, as typically that is when the best prices are available.
As a result of the commission’s rejection of the bid, city staff will reevaluate the scope and design of the project to bring it within the engineer’s estimate and proposed budget. It will set a bid date early next year.
During public comment, the commission received a request from Jesse Murphy of Emporia to change its ordinances restricting the ownership of chickens within city limits. He provided an example ordinance from Longmont, Colo., which limits chicken owners to no more than four hens and no roosters.
He also proposed that the city could implement a permit, which in Longmont costs $30.
Murphy said that most chicken owners are responsible pet owners and shouldn’t be limited from raising them because some people were irresponsible in the past. He also said that chickens could help some families who deal with food insecurity.
The commission also:
- Approved the purchase of two Toro Reelmaster 3575-D fairway mowers for the Emporia Municipal Golf Course in the amount of $112,416 from Professional Turf Products. The cost came in more than $17,000 under budget. The new mowers will replace 21-year-old mowers.
- Approved an agreement allowing the engineering department’s roadway and drainage project along Road F to encroach upon the easement adjacent to the Southern Star Central gas pipeline.
- Amended city codes to adopt the 48th edition of the Standard Traffic Ordinances for Kansas Cities. Most of the changes were small textual updates.
- Authorized the submission of a grant application in the amount of $750,000 under the Kansas Department of Commerce Small Cities Program. The funds would be used for parking lot improvements for the Simmons Pet Food facility.
