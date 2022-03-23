The 18th Annual Habitat for Humanity Benefit Concert was presented at First United Methodist Church Monday evening. The vocal music concert featured Emporia State University and Emporia High School choirs.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, a major fundraising event for the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity returned to an appreciative audience of about 100 people with nearly two hours of music. The concert was free to attend, with a suggested donation of $10. All concert proceeds go to Emporia HFH for the benefit of their programs in the local community.
“It’s a great way to get the community together and raise funds for the organization,” said Ryan Janzen, Emporia HFH board president. “It’s all these efforts from the community that make our projects happen.”
The traditional “Take Care of This House” concert benediction by Rev. Karla Sheffy gave thanks for the return to an in-person event. “We’ve missed it and we’re grateful to be together again,” Sheffy said.
City Manager Trey Cocking, attending his first HFH concert, offered his support for building in the core of the city, where water, electricity, gas, and streets are already part of the infrastructure.
“To take what was broken and make it better; that’s what I love about organizations like Habitat for Humanity,” he said.
Althea Bedolla received the keys to her Habitat home nine years ago. She was visibly emotional as she spoke about how it changed her family’s life.
“We would not have our forever home without you. My children and I had moved five times,” Bedolla said. “ We could help with building our house. There were things my kids could do with their little hands. We are so grateful.”
The 24th new construction project for the local Habitat group is located at 502 State St. In a different twist, this home is being renovated and will be offered as a traditional sale to the public at market value.
Emporia Habitat board president Janzen noted that all the proceeds would come back to the organization “in the hopes that the sale proceeds will completely pay for this house and the next one as well.”
For more information, visit the Emporia Habitat for Humanity website at https://emporiaareahabitat.org/ or call the office at 620-794-4483.
