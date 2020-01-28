Throughout the last two and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations around the world.
Gill is excited to be teaming up with the Granada Theater, which will host this high-energy, Nashville-style show to the community and families of Emporia at no cost to the public.
The fully-restored Granada Theater has truly become a central landmark in Emporia and continues to give back to the community through its many events.
“I am excited to be a part of such a great event for a Kansas town,” Gill said. “We are anxious to continue to our mission in aiding the many great non-profit organizations in my home state.”
After a whirlwind tour across the US in 2019, Gill has much to celebrate as his much anticipated fifth studio album Maverick in Me has landed his sixth song on the Music Row Breakout Country Singles chart.
“Baby I'm on It" continues to be a crowd favorite. The project features 10 news songs and will feature up to four radio releases.
The Sylvia native showed no signs of slowing down with the first of 12 shows in his new venue home in Nashville, the famed Hard Rock Cafe. His tour this season has taken the singer to more than 37 states and 180 shows, and allowed the artist and his band to meet hundreds of thousands of people and sample some of the country’s best food.
“The fresh seafood in the Gulf Coast has made the South a very popular stop for us," Gill said. "You just can’t beat fresh crab legs and lobster."
During his last show of the week on the Maverick in Me Tour in New York, Gill was fired up as the entire crowd learned the lyrics to his energy-packed single “John Deere Rockstar,” which honors the American farmer.
Dean McNeal with Dean Connections in Seatac, Washington, said the show was a great success. Gill will continue the momentum on the Maverick in Me Tour at 7 p.m . Feb. 15 at the Granada Theatre.
There is no cost for admission and donations will be accepted this evening to assist the local veteran, disability and children programs in the Emporia area and Lyon County area.
In addition to the concert, fans will also have an opportunity to sign up to win one of six pairs of tickets to Heartland Stampede where they will see Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Cody Johnson and many more.
For more information on Gill, the Granada Theatre, please visit jakegill.net and emporiagranada.com.
