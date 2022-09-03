Bloom House Youth Services will launch its first major fundraising event of 2022 this month.
Art Attack will feature local artists, food trucks, music and a silent auction, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Emporia Arts Center. Tickets are $20 per person if purchased before the event, $25 per person if purchased the day of, and $15 for youth under 18. All proceeds will go directly to Bloom House Youth Services.
Bloom House Youth Services has been serving youth in the Emporia area since 2019, and opened a full time shelter for runaway and homeless youth, on Jan. 1, 2022. In addition to offering shelter services, Bloom House Youth Services is the only Basic Care Program provider in the state of Kansas. Bloom House Youth Services also provides families with free breakfast on Saturday mornings, wellness groups for youth, art therapy, case management, and tutoring on Tuesday evenings during the school year.
The Kansas State Department of Education reported 69 homeless youth and children enrolled in K-12 in Emporia, KS during the 2019-2020 school year; this number only reflects the number of homeless youth and children who were still enrolled in school and not those who had dropped out. The State Index on Youth Homelessness currently has Kansas at a critically low score of 47/100, particularly where LGBTQ+ youth are concerned. Bloom House Youth Services board and staff will be trained on LGBTQ+ issues and the use of affirming language in accordance with Bloom House Youth Services non-descrimination policy.
All homeless and runaway youth as well as youth at-risk, self identified as in need of drop in center use, under the age of 18 will be served by Bloom House Youth Services Basic Center Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.