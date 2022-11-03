Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy has been selected for Class 14 of the Certified Public Safety Executive program through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).
According to a written release from LCECC, the CPE program is highly competitive. Van Gundy was selected from a pool of applicants from across the country.
Van Gundy will work through the program for seven months beginning in January, and ending with a 10-day capstone course at APCO headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Participants in the program will study public safety leadership and management principals as well as theories on change management from masters and doctorate level professionals.
Applicants are required to showcase their significant accomplishments in public safety in order to be accepted, as well as be credentialed as a Registered Public Safety Leader (RPL) through APCO.
The CPE program is designed to elevate professionalism, enhance individual performance and recognize excellence in the public safety communications industry.
Van Gundy has been in 911 for 17 years, starting in the Emporia Police Department dispatch center, and taking over as the Director of Lyon County Emergency Communications Center in 2018. She also has been credentialed as an Emergency Number Professional by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and is the Co-Chair of the national NENA Wellness Committee. She also is the Immediate Past President of Kansas NENA.
In addition to her work at LCECC, Director Van Gundy also is a trainer and speaker, who was recently selected as a keynote speaker for the Dare to Be Great virtual dispatch conference and an instructor for the Be the Difference Conference through the Denise Amber Lee Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.