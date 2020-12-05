Harold Wayne Harper, of Emporia, entered into rest December 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was 67.
Harold was born March 30, 1953 in Starkville, Mississippi to Charles James and Lucille (Fulgham) Harper. He loved music, fishing, K-State football, and coaching youth sports. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Harper. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lombard Harper of the home; son, Kris Harper of Emporia, KS; daughters, Katie and Chris Garate of Olathe, KS and Kacey and John Feldkamp of Manhattan, KS; 2 grandsons, Santino and Lorenzo; 1 granddaughter, Payton, to join the family soon; brother, Charles Ray Harper of Mathiston, MS; cousin, Patsy McCarter of Dancy, MS; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
It was Harold’s wishes for cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Rec Center in care of Charter Funerals to be used for youth sports scholarships and equipment in Harold’s name. Online condolences may be made at
