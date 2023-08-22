The affidavit is finally here, and a clear abuse of power has come to light with the recent raid on the Marion County Record.
The Aug. 11 raid, authorized by Police Chief Gideon Cody and sanctioned by Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, targeted the newspaper’s office, the publisher’s residence, and a city councilwoman’s home. The ostensible justification behind this heavy-handed action was a minor dispute over a restaurant owner’s liquor license — a matter that should have been addressed within the realm of local governance.
Instead, the raid on the newsroom resulted in the confiscation of computers, hard drives, and even reporters’ personal cellphones, a gross violation of press freedom that has garnered worldwide condemnation.
As reported by the Kansas Reflector, the core of this controversy lies the alleged “offense” committed by Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn. Zorn accessed a driver’s license record from a confidential source and verified the information through a Kansas Department of Revenue database. However, both state and federal laws clearly protect the rights of journalists to access such data and shield them from unjustified police intrusion.
The probable cause affidavits that served as the pretext for the raid do little more than lay bare the extent to which local officials were willing to go to stifle press freedom. According to the Kansas Reflector, these documents, rather than proving wrongdoing on the part of the reporter, inadvertently highlight a flagrant abuse of power.
We, like other news outlets, stand firm in the assertion that journalism is not a crime; it is an indispensable cornerstone of a functioning democracy. The Marion County case serves as a stark reminder that the press plays an indispensable role in holding power accountable and ensuring transparency in governmental actions.
Any attempts to impede the free flow of information erode the very essence of our democratic society, and those who try should face harsh consequences.
So, we ask, why are Cody and Viar still employed? The people of Marion County deserve better.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
