At 5 p.m. Friday, Thomas Felts Photography is taking an epic photo in front of Plumb Hall on ESU campus.
This time was picked to hopefully accommodate people and make sure lighting is ideal. Felts will be raised in a bucket to take this picture down toward all students and community members who attend, please wear Chiefs gear.
Plan on showing up early because parking may be limited, and this is likely going to be a big turnout.
