TOPEKA — The Emporia High volleyball team is off to a fast start in 2021, having won its first five matches.
On Thursday, the Spartans traveled to Highland Park, where they won three matches. First, they beat Topeka West 25-14, 25-15, then they knocked off Highland Park 25-7, 25-8 before downing Junction City 25-7, 25-8.
Emporia opened the season on Tuesday at Topeka High. The Spartans swept Topeka High 25-9, 25-19 before doing the same to Highland Park 25-8, 25-4.
Tuesday’s matches were the first for new head coach Jiangping Wang, who takes over the Spartan program this season.
Wang believes the team’s strength will be its experienced players, including Gracie Gilpin, Grace Xu, Rylee Peak and Maddyn Stewart, who all earned significant varsity playing time last year.
“We have six seniors and most of them played on varsity last year so the team chemistry is good, just need to focus on playing tough and together,” she said.
Senior Hattie Cooper and sophomore Ryan Peak didn’t see much action on varsity in 2020, but Wang said they will certainly make an impact this season.
The area of concern is the middle of the court, where Wang said she doesn’t have many players with a significant amount of varsity experience.
Wang said her goal for the team is to see it “improve each and every day” and finish the season with a record above .500. To accomplish that, she’s going to focus their attention on “first touches, serve and receive.”
The Spartans are in action today at Valley Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.