David Jeffrey Hovious, 46, of Lee's Summit, MO died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Hospital from injuries he received in a single vehicle accident.
Jeff was born November 21, 1973 in Salina, KS, the son of Cheryl and David Hovious. He grew up in Emporia, KS and was a 1992 graduate of Emporia High School. He was honored as a Governor's Scholar for his academic achievement and was a four year member of the cross country team which won the 6A State Title his senior year. He attended KU, receiving his BA in 1996 and his JD in 1998. He was currently employed by UMB of Kansas City, MO as VP/Manager of Third Party Corporate Risk Management.
He was married on April 17, 1999 to Jennifer Cooper in Kansas City, they later divorced. He is survived by his three sons, Cooper, 18, Grant, 16, and Burke, 10, of the home. He is also survived by his parents, Cheryl and David Hovious of Lebo, KS; a sister, Lisa Jacob (Lance) of Burlington, KS; two nieces, Allison Thomsen (Paul) of Gridley, KS and Samantha Jacob of Las Vegas, NV; two great nieces, Emma and Nora and three great nephews, Eli, Owen, and David; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Jeff was very much a devoted family man and father. He rarely missed a game, race, meet or school activity. He and son Cooper had coached his youngest son's basketball team for the past 4 years. He also loved to share his own past cross country experiences with son Grant, who also competes.
Jeff was an organ donor and two deserving individuals have already benefitted from his generosity. Per his wishes, cremation will occur. A celebration of life/visitation is planned for Monday, December 2, from 1-3 pm at the Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64149. Memorial contributions benefitting his sons' educational fund may be made out to Cooper Hovious and sent to the Funeral Home.
