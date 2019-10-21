Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Non-injury accident, 2800 W. 18th Ave., 3:41 p.m.
Suspicious person, 500 Constitution St., 6:19 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 12th Ave. and Peyton St., 7:41 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 600 Lakeview St., 11 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Walnut St., 11:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Industrial Rd., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Alcohol offense, 400 Merchant St., 12:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 15th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:58 a.m.
Traffic stop, 10 block W. 6th Ave., 2:35 a.m.
Animal bite, 2300 Industrial Rd., 9:39 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 200 S. Commercial St., 10:41 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 5:29 p.m.
Criminal threat, 100 S. Lawrence St., 5:51 p.m.
Fireworks complaint, E. 10th Ave. and Peyton St., 10:02 p.m.
Sunday
Alcohol offense, 600 Commercial St., 12:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 8th Ave. and Commercial St., 12:49 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Non-injury accident, Road H and Road 50, 8:35 a.m.
Arrest warrant, Road A and Road 350, 9:20 a.m.
Injury accident, KTA mile-marker 346, 11:42 a.m.
Drug possession, 10 block Chestnut St., 1:26 p.m.
Parking problem, 10 block Chestnut St., 3:55 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, I-35 mile-marker 350, 4:53 a.m.
Animal at large, 1700 Road E, 7:08 a.m.
Agency assist, Road P and Road 330, 9:32 a.m.
Welfare check, 2400 Road L, 12:33 p.m.
Injury accident, Road 320 and Road L, 12:39 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 500 E. 12th Ave., 11:08 a.m.
Theft, 1300 Industrial Rd., 12:16 p.m.
Theft, 1100 Market St., 1:30 p.m.
Burglary, 1100 Constitution St., 4:50 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Scott St., 5:24 p.m.
Saturday
Theft, 900 Cottonwood St., 1:05 p.m.
Theft, 900 East St., 1:24 p.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 5:08 p.m.
Theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:15 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
