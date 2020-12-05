When Pete Rydberg was in the seventh grade, his middle school theatre director needed someone to wear the kangaroo costume for the "Winnie the Pooh" play. Ever since then, Rydberg has cultivated his passion for the art.
“It was the competition play, we went to state, we won,” Rydberg, now the Director of Theatre at Emporia State University, said. “It was this fantastic experience for a seventh grader, being with all of these seniors in a competitive environment.”
He noted that upperclassmen from other schools would allude to the kangaroo in the play stealing the show. At that moment, Rydberg knew he was engaged by theatre. In 8th grade, he directed his first show “What? No Santa Claus!”
Rydberg laughed and explained that it was another cliche holiday play where Santa Claus is sick the night before Christmas, the elves figure out how to make Christmas still happen with a happy ending.
“This is what I love doing, talking with people and collectively coming together to tell stories in a way that embodies; that is bold, that creates images," he said. "I knew at that point that this is what my passion was.”
When Rydberg was a sophomore at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota he was double majoring in biology and theatre.
"Before I even thought about theatre, all I wanted to do was biology,” he said. “Specifically, I wanted to be a geneticist.”
He found himself at a crossroads during a meeting with his advisor, when he was told he physically could not major in both biology and theatre. His biology labs were scheduled at the same time as his theatre rehearsals.
Rydberg contemplated which passion he saw himself doing until he died. He explained that he could be working in a lab and discover something unknown, or he could be preparing to lambast his cast after the final dress rehearsal and then dramatically fall over and die.
“I thought to myself, [theatre] is a far more interesting way to go,” he said. So, he put biology on the backburner and focused his undergraduate studies on theatre. He still loves biology, genetics, animals and the natural sciences, but he has not regretted his theatrical decision once.
Before coming to ESU, Rydberg was the theatre director at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He explained that graduate school does not exactly teach students how to work within a university system, comparing his first year to learning how to ride a bike without training wheels for the first time. After he figured out the ropes of the job, he now likes to grow programs and build on a vision.
However, it became clear to him that he was maxing out on where to go with the program at Thiel. So, the winter of 2019 he opened up to potential new opportunities and applied for the theatre director position at ESU.
“We had a great interview process, I was really excited … I kind of studied the entire program upside down and right side to left,” Rydberg said.
He met with ESU students and faculty. In early June, he packed up a van and drove down to Kansas.
“Everything was kind of going at pandemic speed; I literally did not receive a final contract until I was heading to pick up the van,” he said with a laugh. “I really rolled the dice on faith, because every signal from the institution made it clear, ‘Hey, we are excited about your work, we are excited about this new phase it will be wonderful.' I was just kind of waiting on paperwork. So, it was kind of nail biting, but everything worked out perfectly.”
Rydberg’s first day on the job was June 14. He explained that the first few weeks he arrived, he would wonder through the empty, eerie halls on his own.
“I have not regretted this one, this has been such a great position. The administration here, at Emporia, is excellent. My chair is fantastic, my colleagues are top of the line,” he said. “And most importantly, the students are engaged, they are enthusiastic, they are passionate. They are really excited about the future.”
Rydberg proudly shared his visions for the theatre department at ESU with three major themes: accessibility, engagement and balance.
In order to address the ongoing novel coronavirus, “we have managed to get installed in our two primary performance venues state of the art multi-camera pan, tilt, zoom live streaming technology,” he said. “Which means for the spring productions we are not even going to be selling tickets for a live audience … it will be 100% live stream.”
The goal is to bring the theatre to the home, but also bring performances to loved ones across the country and globe.
“I want to see a world where ESU alumni, where grandmas and grandpas from around the country, where brothers and sisters who are deployed overseas, where everyone, whether they can be here physically or not, everyone can tune in to see the person they care about on stage," he said.
He believes that access is critical, and while Emporia is an important community — so are ESU students — so, he is committed to making tickets free to students and plans to find a way to balance the budget out.
“There should never be a dollar figure between an ESU student and an opportunity to engage with the campus creative works,” he said.
His vision is for the theatre department to be a resource for all students on campus and to engage every student, regardless of their major, to be in a show if they are interested.
“I want the theatre to be something that becomes a hub of creative networking, of social engagement and of public consciousness,” he said.
Rydberg would love to bring in students from different majors into production. Business majors could help theatre management, chemistry majors could perform on stage.
“My hope is that the message gets out that theatre is for everyone,” Rydberg said.
Lastly, balance is important to him. So, he makes sure to train his actors and offer classics to the community.
“This season we did ‘Medea’ outside to embrace that history, but also to make sure that we are keeping in mind who our intended focused audience is,” Rydberg said.
He wants to train and prepare students for a professional career in theatre after college. He is always looking for professional opportunities for students.
“We need to be accountable to ensure that if we are selecting a show to put in our repertoire that it is going to either be an incredible opportunity to train actors,” he said. “But also making sure that what we produce is not reflecting, necessarily, the theatre of 20 years ago where many of us were trained.”
Regardless of what the department does, he believes that everything should come back to the students’ experiences and outcomes.
For next season, Rydberg plans to what he believes will be the first play at the university to feature all actors of color on stage.
His excitement and passion for theatre is prevalent when he speaks: He yelled with excitement that he loves his job.
