A contemporary photographer working with historical processes will visit Emporia State University from 3 — 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Science Hall, Room 072.
Travis Linville works with Wet Plate Collodion portraits to capture images directly onto plates exposed in his large format view camera, rendering a unique image each time.
This event is free and open to the public.
See some of Linville’s work by visiting http://www.travisbrianlinville.com.
