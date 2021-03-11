Simmons Foods is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for hundreds of its team members in Emporia, Thursday. The vaccination clinic is being conducted by the Simmons Care Clinic team in Emporia.
“As a pet food manufacturer, this is our first opportunity to have access to vaccines for our team members in Emporia, Kansas," said Russell Tooley, Chief Administrative Officer. "We appreciate health officials’ efforts to protect all Kansans and we are grateful the people working to keep the pet food supply strong throughout the pandemic have the chance to receive the vaccine."
The vaccinations will provide an added layer of protection to the many health and safety measures already in place at that company, including masks, barriers, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, health screenings and more.
Tooley said Simmons was in a "unique position" to provide vaccine access to its employees due to its network of clinics.
“Our staff members have been working diligently to prepare for vaccines to become available, including informing and educating team members," he said. "This allows us to move quickly to administer them to our team members.
“This is an opportunity for Simmons and our team members to take responsibility for keeping each other, our families and communities safe by getting vaccinated."
Simmons Foods is the top-ranked food company on Forbes 2021 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Read more. Simmons Foods and its Affiliates are leading suppliers of poultry, pet and animal nutrition products based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Simmons works with farmers, communities, and team members to apply 70+ years of experience to serving customers. Simmons Prepared Foods ranks in the top 20 poultry producers in the United States, Simmons Pet Food is the largest supplier of store brand wet pet food in North America, and Simmons Animal Nutrition boasts an innovative line of proprietary animal nutrition products. With nearly 8,000 team members, Simmons Foods and its Affiliates serve customers in all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world.
To learn more, visit simmonsfoods.com.
