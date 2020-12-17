Lyon County commissioners approved Thursday a $15,000 CARES payout to the Sweet Granada after a clerical error omitted the business from official filings.
The Sweet Granada will be subject to audit of the funds moving forward, with the expectation that the money is used on purchases directly relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we did the initial grant for $816,000 and had the committee go through and decide who got what based on their application, we funnelled that through Western Consulting,” said County Controller Dan Williams. “They called me a couple weeks ago and said, ‘We screwed up and left this company off. We just didn’t put it on the sheet.’ There were like three or four ‘Granadas’ on there with Granada Coffee and the theatre. They thought they had all of them, but they didn’t.”
Commissioners briefly debated the fairness of awarding additional CARES funds without first gaining the go ahead from members of the Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee, but decided the Sweet Granada would more than likely have received the amount based on the group’s other approvals.
“We had other individuals and companies call asking about grants after we closed the application process, and we told them ‘no’ because the process was already completed,” Williams said. “[The Sweet Granada] was one of the companies that did put in their application on time.
“The only people the committee didn’t approve were those that had duplicate companies — so, a single individual with multiple companies. [The committee] took one of those companies out so people wouldn’t get two payments… I don’t feel like we should penalize a company because of a screw up somewhere else.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a 2021 county agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation to treat noxious weeds on state right of ways
^ Held five executive sessions over confidential data and legal matters
