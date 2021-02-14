The Emporia Gazette asked our readers to send Valentine’s Day greetings to their loved ones via our Facebook page. Here is what they had to say:
Happy Valentine's Day
Zach.DeLoach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Your Holiday Shopping Magazine to Emporia and area businesses. Also visit ShopEmporiaKansas.com to shop Emporia businesses who are online. Start your online shopping here.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Teen driver injured after pickup hits semi
- 'Everything That Izzy Said Happened': Parents of Admire teen banned from school bus for saying "I'm a lesbian" view footage of incident
- USD 251 student kicked off school bus for saying "I'm a lesbian"
- COLUMN: Let the kids play
- Closings and cancellations
- Doug Wilson of Master's Mechanics reflects on the end of his career
- Weather Closings
- SPORTS, SCIENCE, AND COMMON SENSE
- Tuttle selected as Emporia High School's head football coach
- Closings and Cancellations
Images
Videos
Commented
- USD 251 student kicked off school bus for saying "I'm a lesbian" (25)
- 'Everything That Izzy Said Happened': Parents of Admire teen banned from school bus for saying "I'm a lesbian" view footage of incident (21)
- USD 251 BOE discuss public health guidelines in special meeting (18)
- SPORTS, SCIENCE, AND COMMON SENSE (14)
- County Commission discusses vaccination progress, side effects (12)
- Pledging the Truth (8)
- Emporia tollgate reopened Saturday after semi rollover causes brief detour (8)
- A new day (6)
- The War in the Capital (6)
- Emporia State will not implement new KBOR policy easing termination of university employees, faculty (5)
(1) comment
Today is a good day for a very cold heart.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.