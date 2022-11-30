Scott C. Symes, 40, of Hurst, Texas passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2022 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Scott was born on November 3, 1982 to Sidney and Pamela (Flynn) Symes in Emporia, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia High School and went on to attend and graduate from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha during his collegiate years and formed long-lasting relationships with his fraternity brothers.
Scott worked as a Vice President of Operations for DH Pace Company in Coppell, Texas. He started in the Denver, Colorado office, transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico and then moved to Dallas, Texas. Scott was a loyal employee of fifteen years and considered his co-workers his second family.
Scott enjoyed playing golf, hiking in the mountains, watching sporting events (Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs football), reading, traveling, playing piano, cooking and planning family vacations. Scott was a beloved son, brother, employee and most importantly, fun uncle to his nieces and nephew. He was an extremely caring individual who brought out the best in other people.
Scott is survived by his parents, Sidney and Pamela Symes of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Stephanie Niemeier, husband Aaron, daughter Sydney and son Austin of Lenexa, Kansas; brother, Ryan Symes, wife Robin, daughter Bailey and daughter Keagan of Overland Park, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rodney and Marjorie Symes and Dale and Dorlene Flynn.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10 am at the Old Mission United Methodist Church, Fairway, KS.
Memorials are suggested to the Old Mission United Methodist Church, Fairway Kansas. To leave a message for the family, visit www. Penwellgabelkc.com.
